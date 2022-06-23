Protect children against defilement - DOVVSU

File Photo

Source: GNA

The citizenry has a crucial role in ensuring that the battle against defilement was fought and won for children to live freely in the society and focus on their education and personal development.

Chief Inspector Peace Adortey, Central Regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) Station Officer, made this call, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast.



She said it was a crime to engage in any physical contact with children including oral sex or non-penetrative acts such as masturbation, kissing, rubbing, and touching in or outside their clothing.



The DOVVSU Station Officer said children below 16 years must not be forced, incited, or enticed into any form of sexual activity.



She said even with people above 18 years, the other party had to consent to any sexual activity to prevent accusations of sexual assault and coercion.

She said a voluntary, sober, informed, mutual, honest verbal and active agreement were highly required in every step of intimacy with a mature partner.



“No matter what, seek your partner's consent in every step of the way, if you want to move to the next level of sexual intimacy, just ask and never assume being in a relationship with the person means yes” she said



Chief Inspector Adortey, said a person who was intoxicated could not give consent, and that communication, respect and honesty makes relationship better.