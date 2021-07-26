Protect, manage public lands for developments - Lands Minister to Savannah Regional Lands Commission

Samuel A. Jinapor with members of the Council

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor has charged the newly inaugurated 14-member Savannah Regional Lands Commission, to as a matter of urgency, work to protect and manage Public Lands within the region for its intended purpose and the benefit of the area.

This, he said, was necessary because government will require land for critical infrastructure works and for the efficient and proper functioning of the new Region.



He, therefore, called on them to efficiently manage these lands in the best interest of the community.



Speaking at the inaugural ceremony in Damango in the Savannah Region, the Minister further urged the Regional Lands Commission to bring their expertise and experiences on board to enhance land administration in the newly created region which is also the largest region in Ghana in terms of land size out of the 16 regions.

Hon. Jinapor also called on the Regional Lands Commission to lead education on the New Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036) in the Region to ensure that lands are registered as mandated by Law.



The Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril called for closer support from all stakeholders to enhanced Land Administration in the Region.



The Chairman of the newly constituted Savannah Regional Lands Commission, Dr Alhaji Adams Achanso, on behalf of his colleagues, expressed their gratitude to the sector Minister and government for the confidence repose in them and pledged their determination to provide the needed leadership and support for effective and efficient Land management in the Region.