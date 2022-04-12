Protect our lands from encroachers – CSIR-Animal Research Institute to government

CSIR

Authorities at CSIR Animal Research Institute are seeking the Government’s interventions to halt the activities of encroachers on the lands belonging to the Institute.

The authorities at a press conference said every action including the legal battle to demand their lands has proved futile.



Speaking to the media, the Principal Research Officer of the Institute, Dr. Sottie Edmund, bemoaned that workers are living in fear due to the activities of land guards on lands belonging to the institute.



He said workers are all the time attacked by some of these land guards engaged by some powerful people in the society who are bent on taking the institute’s lands.



He accused some politicians of their involvement in these encroachment activities on the institute’s land.

He said since 2017, the Institute managed to build a fence wall around its lands but the encroachers have used illegitimate means to break the wall and are back on the land.



“The land which is about 200 acres has been stolen and the work of the Institute to research into animals which is funded by foreign partners and the Government of Ghana is under attack,” Dr. Edmund stated.



He stressed that anytime they go to court and seek an order to halt the activities of the encroachers and demolish their structures, they are counter rulings by other courts to stop their action.



They are, therefore, calling on all well-meaning Ghanaians to take note of this development and desist from encroaching on or acquiring lands that belong to the Institute.