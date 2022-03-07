Protecting CR 13 Parliamentary seats and reclaiming additional 5 will be my priority - Youth organizer

Deputy CR youth organizer - Bright Botchway

Deputy Youth Organizer for Central Region for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bright Botchway, has vowed to work hard for all sitting MPs and aspiring ones to protect and reclaim five additional parliamentary seats from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) come 2024.

According to him, the grassroots of the party including the branches and the wards need to be resourced to help obtain a resounding victory in the 2024 general elections.



Mr Botchway, made these comments after he met party executives at Dayasaw, an electoral area in the Effutu municipality yesterday on repositioning and restructuring of the party.



He told the teeming party supporters and the executives at the meeting in Winneba that he is contesting the regional youth organizer position after wide consultation with party leaders, elders, current and past executives and MPs, former MPs, among others before taking the decision to contest.



The deputy CR youth organizer said, NDC needs to reclaim additional 5 or more seats in the region: Effutu, Agona West, Mfantseman, Awutu Senya East and Gomoa Central including Abura Kwamankese constituency and Upper Denkyira West, but that can only be possible if the grassroots support his bid to embark on a clean campaign to victory.



He promised rally with all present and past executives and resource all the branches and wards towards victory in 2024 general elections.

While promising a campaign devoid of insults, name-calling and character assassination, Mr Botchway urges supporters to be decorous in their pronouncements as insults and personal attacks don't translate into votes.



Mr Botchway reiterated his zeal to deliver a strong united party among the youth front in Central Region.



Another area of concern to him is to deliver a well-resourced coordinated strategic campaign for the NDC that would win back the additional 5 or more Parliamentary seats and win more votes for John Dramani Mahama.



He urged and advised those aspiring to take positions in the party to conduct a clean campaign focusing on issues and not personal attacks.



He further urged the supporters to desist from politics of insults that may undermine the democratic credentials of the NDC.