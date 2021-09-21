Protesting traders lock up shops of foreigners in Koforidua

Members of the Eastern Region branch of GUTA

Members of the Eastern Region branch of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) on Monday, September 20 locked several shops belonging to foreigners, especially Nigerians, Koforidua.

The action is to register their displeasure about the continuous involvement of foreigners in retail trade in the Region.



The GUTA members undertook a peaceful protest, first of all, wielding placards before closing the shops belonging to the Nigerians.



They posted notices against the shops and draped them with red bands.



The Public Relations Officer of GUTA, Darlen Nana Boateng, says members will use all legal means to prevent foreigners from engaging in retail trading in the Region.



“Those who don’t have papers, we will keep their shops closed,” he said.



“We won’t allow them to take over our business. The Ministry of Trade [and Industry] is aware of our action.”

The President of the Nigerian community in Koforidua, James Olabisi, however, expressed shock at the action of the Ghanaian traders.



He said they had no idea it was GUTA members who closed the shops until they saw the notices posted.



“We are law-abiding people, it’s shocking that such an action has taken place without proper engagement with us.”



He hoped authorities engaged them to resolve the matter peacefully.



“We hope the laws of the country has seen what has happened, and do something about it,” he said, adding: “Someone in high office has called us. We hope it’s because of this matter, we are calm.”