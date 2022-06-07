Prove Sir John’s criminality – Security Consultant

Late Forestry Commission Boss, Sir John

Fraud and Security Consultant, Richard Kumadoe, has said the Special Prosecutor could only freeze up assets of any Ghanaian, dead or alive, only if it can prove the individual was or is involved in any act of criminality.

According to him, the grounds on which the Office of the Special Prosecutor froze Sir John's assets are unclear and seem to be destroying the dead man's name.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has frozen the assets of the former Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, as it continues investigations into allegations of unlawful acquisition of state lands.



The action affects all assets mentioned in Sir John's Will and Final Testament.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) says the move is to prevent executors and beneficiaries of the late Sir John's will from dissipating his assets before investigations were completed.

Addressing the move, Richard Kumadoe said, "I don't know the grounds on which the SPO froze the assets of Sir John. Did he freeze all his assets or what? The SPO needs to bring an explanation for this because freezing the assets of Sir John means he was involved in some aspects of criminality, so what are they?



Out of the will of Sir John, the expert indicates the state lands in there are contestable, "but what about his other lands and bank accounts? What about his houses and other things? Were there any malfeasance in their acquisition?"



He sought to explain that apart from the Achimota Forest lands and other state lands in Sir John's will, which are contestable, none of his other properties have been said to be from questionable means.



"Did he acquire his other properties through drug trafficking, money laundering, embezzlement, bribery and corruption, or any ill means? If this is not made known, the SPO will rather promote speculations which will destroy the little image the dead man had."