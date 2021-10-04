Prove that I was corrupt in Ameri deal – Boakye Agyarko tells critics

Boakye Agyarko

Boakye Agyarko says those who accuse him of being corrupt with the renegotiation of the controversial Ameri deal should be compelled to “prove their case”.



The former energy minister in August 2018, was sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following disclosures that the renegotiated Ameri deal was fraught with corruption.



But after three years, Boakye Agyarko who is aiming of contesting the NPP flagbearership race says “at the appropriate time, that issue would be fairly answered to the discomfiture of a lot of people.”

He further told Joy FM that, “If my critics have muscles, let them flex. I am a bonafide son of this party. I am a founding member of this party. I have worked hard and long for this party.



“So, if anybody thinks that I don’t have credential-otherwise how did I become a campaign manager. Let he who alleges make them prove the case. You can allege and just let allegation stand.”



Agyarko is of the view that allegations are a common part of Ghanaian politics and therefore, “at the end of the day, every politician is going to have an allegation against them. That’s the nature of politics, that’s the nature of our society. I am not afraid of the allegation.”



“So long as my conscience and my heart are clear, I fear no fall. Those will not impact in any way shape and form on my political career going forward and I will continue to serve this party,” Boakye Agyarko insisted.