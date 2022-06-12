Prove you’re not behind attacks on Togbe Afede – Asogli Youth to Council of State

Togbe Afede XIV, Paramount Chief, Asogli Traditional area

Aggrieved youth of the Asogli State in the Volta region are calling on the Council of State to clear itself from what they describe as disparaging attacks on the overlord of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV by Metro TV’s Paul Adom-Otchere.

The Asogli youth said, Togbe Afede’s decision to return to the state an amount of GHS365,392.67 paid him as ex-gratia for serving on the Council of State between 2017 to 2020 was a show of statesmanship which deserves commendation.



At a press conference held in Ho, Friday the Asogli Youth noted that they believe the Council is mischievously aiding the journalist with information in an attempt to run down the revered Chief.



“According to Paul Adom-Otchere, his information on this issue emanated from the Council of State. We find it extremely difficult to believe and therefore call on the revered institution to clear their image or we would assume they are aiding these treacherous characters in society.”



Meanwhile, the group is further demanding a retraction and an apology from the ace broadcaster, declaring an enemy to both the Asogli people and others of Ewe decent if he fails to do so.



“We wish to demand the that Paul Adom-Otchere retracts and render an unqualified apology to the Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV and the good people of the Volta region as soon as practicable.

“We call on the traditional rulers from Paul Adom-Otchere’s traditional area to impress upon him to be responsible in order not to inflame ethnic tensions if they truly exist and abhor disobedience towards traditional authority. Failure by Paul Adom-Otchere to heed these demands, we call on all Asogli Youth and people of Ewe descent to treat Paul Adom Otchere as an enemy,” the statement read.



Paul Adom-Otchere on his Good Evening Ghana show, an editorial on Metro TV descended heavily on the Agbogbomefia, Togbe Afede XIV following the latter’s decision to refund the ex-gratia.



Mr. Adom-Otchere alleged that Togbe Afede attended only 16% of meetings during his tenure as a member of the Council of State, which translate into 48 meetings out of 242.



Mr. Adom-Otchere, in his opinion, believes the payment of ex-gratia to Article 71 office holders is captured in the 1992 Constitution, and was therefore mischievous for Togbe Afede to have returned the money in a manner that seemingly portrayed him as incorruptible.