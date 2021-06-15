‘Provide armoured bullion vans or we won’t escort your cash’ - IGP warns banks

Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh has requested banks to provide armoured vehicles else the police won’t risk any of their personnel escorting them.

According to the IGP, most bullion vans in the country are not ideal when it comes to transporting money, hence putting their personnel in great danger.



Speaking shortly after the murder of a police officer who was guarding a bullion van, the Police Chief stated that they will withdraw their services to banks if they fail to provide an armoured vehicle for their personnel by end of June.



“The IGP is also reminding the Association of Bankers to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting currencies by the close of June 2021 as earlier agreed between them and the Police Service, else the Police withdraws its officers for escort duties,” the IGP cautioned in the statement.



A police officer and a trader in the area who witnessed the robbery were killed by gunmen who bolted with an undisclosed amount of money at James Town around 11:00 am on Monday.

The IGP has, therefore “directed the Director-General Criminal Investigation Department to take over the investigation into the attack on a bullion van at Adedenpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra on 14™ June 2021, which led to the murder of a police officer”.



Meanwhile, the bullion driver who sustained injuries and another passenger onboard have been sent to the Korle Bu Hospital for treatment.



This is the fourth daylight robbery that has occurred in the capital in less than a week.



Three separate robberies were recorded last week Wednesday. Two robbers raided a forex bureau at HoneySuckle in Osu which is opposite the Police Headquarters whiles another robbery was recorded at Pigfarm where a man was shot in the process. Later that night, some armed men on motorbikes also stole some valuables from a man at Afrikiko, a restaurant close to the Jubilee House.