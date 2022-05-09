4
Menu
News

Provide some form of allowances for single mothers in Ghana – PNC to government

PNC Lady The PNC has proposed that government provides allowances for single mothers

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The People’s National Convention (PNC), has proposed that government provides allowances for single mothers across the country to aid and cushion them financially.

The PNC is therefore calling on Parliament to pass a law that will afford single mothers across the country, some allowances, to ease their financial burden.

In a statement issued by the party on Sunday, 8 May 2022, and signed by its General Secretary, Janet Asana Nabla, to mark the occasion of Mother’s Day, the party said it is “concerned with the increasing rate of single parenting in recent times, especially mothers who are single handedly caring for their children whereas the fathers are absent.”

The party continued: “These mothers work themselves out in order to fend for themselves and their children.

“It is our call to the executive arms of the government and the legislature to emulate best practices elsewhere and enact laws to provide some form of allowances to these single mothers.”

It also called on the government to “institute a scheme via institutions such as the MASLOC, NEIP amongst others to offer special financial services to single mothers who are engaged in any form of enterprises.

“This support can be in a form of a loan facility with a very low-interest rate; a rate far below the market rate.”

It added: “For the absentee fathers, we call for review of existing laws to ensure that fathers who avoid taking the responsibility of their children are severely punished to serve as a deterrent to others.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
Kofi Adomah reveals three jobs he turned down
The story of the young Ghanaian graduate making millions out of trash and waste
23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards: Full list of winners
Meet Ghana's first female Supreme Court Judge and only lady Speaker of Parliament
GPRTU to increase fares by 30% on May 13
‘Refined’ Sarkodie tastes better – Abena Korkor
Rev. Owusu Bempah releases ‘strange’ prophecy about 2024 elections
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng