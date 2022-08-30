Provide value to the world – Dampare to UPSA graduands

Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has urged graduands of the 14th Congregation of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, (UPSA) to provide value to the world as they leave school.

According to the IGP, providing value and helping solve problems confronting the world will enable them to become financially stable as the value could be commercialised.



The IGP gave the advice when he delivered the graduation speech at the 14th Congregation of the UPSA in Accra Tuesday, August 30, 2022.



“The world is waiting to celebrate you or punish you depending on what you throw at it. Let people benefit from your knowledge and skill set as you leave here today. As soon as people begin to benefit from your knowledge, then you’re providing value to others. You can commercialise this value and become financially stable and independent. Providing value also makes you very useful to the rest of the world,” the IGP said.



He also urged the graduands to be disciplined as they seek to change the world.

“You should continue to be disciplined if you want to make the world a better place. You should see failure as part of the process to success and never give up. With perseverance, a breakthrough will come. Don’t give up easily, if you do, you miss an opportunity to turn the world around”.



For his part, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Abednego Amartey, urged the graduands to step up and be better ambassadors of the school.



In all about 2000 students comprising of diploma, undergrad and masters level graduated today.