Pru West: Man shoots wife to death for not leaving him food

Suspect Yaw Muntom reported himself to the the polive after the incident

A 45-year-old husband has shot his wife, Abena Jayon, a mother-of-nine, to death during a quarrel.

The couple have been married for over a decade but have been quarrelling a mighty lot lately.



Mr Yaw Muntom, a farmer at Lele, a suburb of Prang in the Pru West District of the Bono East Region, committed the crime on Saturday, 21 August 2021 while the wife was in the kitchen cooking.



Earlier on that fateful day, the suspect had refused to give the 30-year-old wife money for a funeral she planned to attend.



The wife also retaliated by not reserving dinner for the husband, which got the suspect so infuriated that he shot the woman to death.

He reported himself to the Prang police after the shooting incident.



The victim’s body was in a pool of blood when the suspect led the police to the crime scene.



It has been deposited at the Yeji Mathias Catholic Hospital for autopsy and preservation.