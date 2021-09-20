Psalm Adjeteyfio’s cry for help a failure of our pension system – US-based economist

Psalm Adjeteyfio has been open about his need for financial support lately

• Veteran actor, TT, has been in the news lately seeking financial support

• Many have offered him help since then



• A US-based economist says it is a failure of the country’s pension system



A US-based economist, Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu, is questioning the current pension system that exists in Ghana, following the recent cry for help by veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT of Taxi Driver fame.



Dr. Iddrisu, in an interview with GhanaWeb, said that it is refreshing to see how generous Ghanaians look out for each other, adding that all who have donated to the actor so far deserve praises.



However, he questioned whether Psalm Adjeteyfio’s cry for help is a failure of the pension system in the country.



“That being said, can we view TT’s cry for help as a failure of our pension system in the country? If so, the questions that comes to mind will be: Is TT receiving pension? How much does he receive a month if he does? How sustainable is it in relation to current cost of living in the country? These are questions I think we should all be asking ourselves as Ghanaians because TT may not be the only aged person facing this crisis. There are thousands of pensioners all across the country whose cries for help may not make it to social media platforms to receive the needed attention like that of TT,” he said.

He has therefore called for authorities in the country to take more pragmatic steps at securing the future of such persons, rather than the knee-jerk solutions that seem to be employed every now and then when such issues come up.



“From my perspective, addressing TT’s cry for help is like trying to fix one pothole on a highway with thousands of potholes. It would be best to channel resources and energy into rebuilding of the entire highway instead of attempting to fix a single pothole and thinking you have now solved the problem.



“Therefore, this the time for policy makers to reflect on our current pension system and redesign it to meet current living conditions, and if possible, make it mandatory for all working citizens to contribute to a national pension scheme as it’s done in America with the social security system,” he said.



Since the story of the cry for help by TT broke, several persons have shown him love with notable names such as the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, presenting him with an amount of GH¢50,000.



The Greater Accra Minister, Henry Quartey, also made a pledge to pay the actor GH¢1,500 monthly until 2025 as a way of his support.