Public asked to take precautions against heavy rains

The country is currently having its major rainy season

Source: GNA

The public is advised to continue taking precautions against the potential hazards of heavy rains as the rainy season is not yet over.

"We expect the northern sector to continue to have thunderstorms and rains. Towards the south, we expect some rains, but not as vigorous as that of the north," Mr. Michael Padi, Senior Meteorologist, Ghana Meteorological Agency, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.



He said though the rainy season was still pending, certain weather determinants had reduced rainfall frequency within the eastern coast of the country.



Mr. Padi said the eastern coast could, however, expect some rains towards the coming weekend.

He said mist or fog patches would appear over forest and high grounds and reminded the public to continue taking all precautions needed to mitigate the side effects of heavy rains such as flooding.



The country is currently having its major rainy season.