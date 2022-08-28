Public basic school teachers in the Mfantseman Municipality are top-notch – UNICEF Ghana

A teacher supervising students

Basic school teachers in the public institutions within the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region have been described as highly professionals of a top-notch standard by UNICEF Ghana.

This was revealed at the closing ceremony of a 5-day training workshop for public basic school teachers which was sponsored by the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Ghana office.



“The observation we have made is that the teachers in Mfantseman Municipality are top-notch because in other districts where we did similar workshops we couldn’t even get a lot of trained teachers,” Rhoda Enchill from UNICEF Ghana stated.



The programme for core subject teachers in beneficiary districts was under the theme “Building better gender-responsive, inclusive education for JHS students, especially girls” project.

GES management is upscaling components of its “Better Life for Girls” and “Empowering Girls” interventions in some new districts such as Juaben, Offinso North, Nzema East, Mfantseman and Wenchi .



Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training workshop, Betty Kurentsiwa Smith, Municipal Director of Education, Mfantseman used the opportunity to thank UNICEF Ghana and entreated the teachers to make a difference.



“My gratitude goes to UNICEF for this gesture and I entreat our teachers to apply the new things learnt to improve the performance of the students especially the girls in the B.E.CE,” she said