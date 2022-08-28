0
Menu
News

Public basic school teachers in the Mfantseman Municipality are top-notch – UNICEF Ghana

NSS Personnel, Snr Students Invigilates As Teachers Strike Bites Hard A teacher supervising students

Sun, 28 Aug 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Basic school teachers in the public institutions within the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region have been described as highly professionals of a top-notch standard by UNICEF Ghana.

This was revealed at the closing ceremony of a 5-day training workshop for public basic school teachers which was sponsored by the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Ghana office.

“The observation we have made is that the teachers in Mfantseman Municipality are top-notch because in other districts where we did similar workshops we couldn’t even get a lot of trained teachers,” Rhoda Enchill from UNICEF Ghana stated.

The programme for core subject teachers in beneficiary districts was under the theme “Building better gender-responsive, inclusive education for JHS students, especially girls” project.

GES management is upscaling components of its “Better Life for Girls” and “Empowering Girls” interventions in some new districts such as Juaben, Offinso North, Nzema East, Mfantseman and Wenchi .

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training workshop, Betty Kurentsiwa Smith, Municipal Director of Education, Mfantseman used the opportunity to thank UNICEF Ghana and entreated the teachers to make a difference.

“My gratitude goes to UNICEF for this gesture and I entreat our teachers to apply the new things learnt to improve the performance of the students especially the girls in the B.E.CE,” she said

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Check out the top 5 richest footballers in Ghana
How Chief Imam, others tried to convince Gen. Mosquito to accept Kufuor’s appointee
National Security harassed me over my $1 million land - Bishop Bonegas
Cardinal Kuuia Baawobr hospitalised in Rome following a heart complication
How Michel Camp was named after Nkrumah’s Aide-de-Camp
Meet the youngest Black Stars player to have played against Messi and Ronaldo
‘I have lived in Accra for 43 years without paying rent’ – Akrobeto
Antoine Semenyo strikes again in English Championship
19 entities you should avoid taking loans from - BoG to public
‘I’m sick’: Odike has responded to our summons via a rep – Samanhene