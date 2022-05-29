Public cautioned against Monkeypox virus

Monkeypox is a zoonotic virus

Source: GNA

A medical doctor has advised Ghanaians to be cautious about Monkeypox virus transmission, which has started spreading globally.

Dr. Enoch Harvoh, Medical Officer at the Tamale Teaching Hospital said the disease was transmitted through close skin contact with people who had lesions as a result of the virus.



Speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tamale Dr. Harvoh said research conducted by World Health Organisation indicated that a person could also get infected through respiratory droplets if they found themselves around an infected person with lesions in their mouth for an extended period.

Dr. Harvoh said the Monkeypox virus entered the body through broken skin, eyes, nose, or mouth and urged people to avoid contact with infected animals, humans, or materials.



He advised members of the public to continue to practise good hygiene by regularly washing hands with soap and continue wearing face masks to prevent contracting the Monkeypox disease.