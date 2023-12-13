Public enquiry surest way to resolve Bawku crisis – Adam Bonaa

Security expert and safety analyst, Adam Bonaa

Security analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa has stated that a public enquiry into the Bawku crisis can help resolve the long conflict in the area.

This comes on the back of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia calling on feuding factions to end the conflict in Bawku between Mamprusis and Kusasis in the Upper East Region.



According to the vice president, the importance of peaceful resolution through established legal means should be paramount.



“The Constitution offers a clear path to resolve chieftaincy disputes. Fighting and bloodshed will only perpetuate the suffering. The Constitution and the House of Chiefs, culminating in the Supreme Court, are the designated avenues for addressing these disagreements,” Dr. Bawumia stated this during his visit to Bawkunaba and his elders on December 12, 2023.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the security analyst stated that during a public enquiry persons lying are usually exposed.

“If he (Dr. Bawumia) can use his new position as the leader of the ruling party as a de-facto leader to see if we can have some public inquiry into Bawku. I tell you a public inquiry will be the surest way to go. Because if I ask you and your team to tell me what you know about the Bawku conflict. You are going to tell me what you know and what you’ve heard.



“But when you hear from the horse’s own mouth through a public inquiry you will now know who is telling the truth. Usually, you can look at their demeanor which is very important in an inquiry. You look at the person’s demeanor, the answer the person is giving you can tell if this person is actually telling the truth,” Dr. Bonaa stated.



He says public enquiries have worked in many instances “so mine is that that will be the best way.”



“If you are at the traditional court and you do a review and it is not televised you are going to come out the conflict will be worse. Because they will say the court ruled in these people's favor because they went and paid bribes. But if everything is televised, we are all watching. By the time they get to the middle the feuding faction will know that this thing has to come to an end,” he said.