Public lecture commences in honour of late right wing Chief of Avenor

Source: GNA

The Avenor Traditional Council is to hold a series of activities ahead of the funeral of the late Torgbui Amegavieso V, the 'Dutor' of Avenorpeme and 'Dusi Fiaga' of Avenor Traditional Area.

Among the activities lined up are farewell public lectures, drumming, and others.



The public lecture is centered on five key thematic areas namely, Chieftaincy as a vehicle of societal order, stability, and development: Avenor's experience, Impact of Education on Avenor: The way forward, Agriculture in Avenor: can it make a successful career?



The rest are, Ascendency of crime in Avenor, Causes and suggested solutions, and Business as a creator of wealth.



The lecture which started on July 27, will end on August 26 at Avenorpeme.

It is under the auspices of Torgbui Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief of Avenor and President of Avenor Traditional Council.



Mr George Agbavor, the 'Zikpuitor' of the late Amegavieso disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the final funeral rites will start from September 8 to September 11 which will be climaxed by a thanksgiving service on Sunday, September 12.



The late Amegavieso ruled for 60 years as chief from 1960 to 2020.



He was a retired treasury officer of the Controller and Accountant General Department.