Public purse critique 'should be well-founded, factual' - Presidency to Catholic Bishops

President Akufo-Addo during a meeting with Catholic Bishops in 2017 | File photo

The Presidency has rejected criticism by the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference (GCBC) that the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration is not living up to expectations with respect to protecting the public purse.

Speaking at the Presidency Thursday, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin stated that the government would accept criticism but they must be factual and well-grounded.



“In as much as this administration (Akufo-Addo administration) is extremely tolerant of divergent views, and welcomes criticisms of its work, we believe these criticisms should be well-founded and well-grounded in fact, as this is the only way an honest conversation, devoid of malice and propaganda, can be held,” Eugene Arhin stated.



He continued “Indeed, the transformation that has taken place in all aspects of national life point to an economy that has been well-managed, a public purse that is being well-protected, and the benefits are showing.



"If President Akufo-Addo had superintended over the wanton dissipation of public funds, the Ghanaian people would not have reposed their confidence in him by returning a decisive margin of victory for him in the 2020 elections.”

The President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, Most Reverend Philip Naameh, at the Catholic Bishops Conference held in Wa the Upper West Regional Capital on the 8th of November 2021 expressed doubt at President Akufo-Addo led administration in protecting the public purse.



“As though poverty stares us in the face, it appears lost to those with power. The expressed commitment of the president of the republic to protect the public purse, a promise that citizens welcomed, seems to be an illusion now.



“Are those managing the public purse not concerned about waste and misapplication of resources that belong to all Ghanaians? Can this be referred to as irresponsible use of power or the lack of compassion and empathy,” he asked.