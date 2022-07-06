0
Menu
News

Public schools in Kumasi turned into playing ground as teachers strike begin to bite

Kumasi Sch The students were found playing in the classrooms

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

Learning was paralysed in public schools Tuesday after teachers proceeded with their planned strike across the country to demand for the payment of their Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

When the OTEC FM News crew visited public schools in Kumasi metropolis in the Ashanti Region, pupils turned their classrooms into playing grounds while others were heading back home after they found that their teachers were absent.

According to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng, the indefinite strike by the four teacher unions in Ghana, which began on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, has left many students at the various basic schools stranded.

A visit to some primary and Junior high schools in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality saw hundreds of students lingering around without the supervision of their teachers.

Classrooms were spotted empty as students resorted to playing football early Tuesday morning.

While some students were playing around on the school compound, others packed their books and went home after learning that their teachers were on strike.

The four teacher unions on Monday declared a nationwide strike over the government’s inability to meet the deadline for their demands for the payment of Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

The industrial action follows the expiration of a June 30 deadline the unions gave the government.

Source: otecfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
IMF bailout: Ofori-Atta will be shown anti-IMF comments – Former MP
IMF bailout: '3 Wise Men' Adongo wants to lead talks
Akufo-Addo nearly assaulted me at a funeral – Wereko Brobbey claims
Mahama’s 2015 IMF move contributed to Akufo-Addo’s successes - Former MP
Meet all 5 players who have switched nationality to represent the Black Stars
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating
Related Articles: