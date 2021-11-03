Public sector jobs are for sale – Consultant claims

He's asking the public to refute claims by government

A consultant, Peter Bismarck Kwoffie, has refuted claims that NABCO trainees have been absorbed permanently in the public sector.

In an interview with Berla Mundi on New Day, the consultant disputes the statement made by some government officials, describing it as false.



He asserts that the people said to have been employed are those who have on their own searched for jobs and got employed. He claims that most public sector jobs are being sold at a fee of about 10,000 Ghana cedis or more.



This is a claim some trainees have also made, alleging that they are been rejected by institutions for some unidentified people who had probably used devious means in securing their slots.



“You know jobs are being sold in the country. Public sector jobs are sold everywhere. As much as 10,000 cedis, 15,000 and 20,000 Ghana cedis are on. I was even carrying out a one-man demonstration on that because people are collecting 20,000; if u can afford it, you’re okay and you get a job in the province. It does not matter the qualification or job experience. If u can pay the money, you get the job. Public sector jobs are for sale. These things are open secrets; they are there.

"Take your cameras and go out there; ask those who pay to get a job. The reason why corruption won’t end in the police is that some paid to enter. Now they borrowed lots of money from individuals, from family members. So when they enter, it means that you have to refund the money. And they do all means to pay, that’s why you see police officers in cars in police vehicles taking individuals to ATMs to withdraw money. These are some of the things that contribute and some of the things you see in Ghana Police Service.”



He added that the finance minister’s statement urging the people of Ghana to start an entrepreneurial business is not entirely a fact. His opinion was that a lot of people lack the entrepreneurial skills needed to operate the business and as such government should roll out measures to solve the unemployment menace.



“I want to talk about the entrepreneurship thing; you know it's not everyone that has entrepreneur behavior. So there are individuals that have entrepreneur ambitions with no entrepreneur behavior and monies can be given to people to startup businesses but it won't work because entrepreneurial behavior is not developed.”