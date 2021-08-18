Public sector workers demonstrate over 4% salary increment

The workers are demonstrating the 4% proposed increment in their salaries

• Government announced a 4% salary increment for public sector workers

• A group called the ‘Aggrieved Public Sector Workers’ says that increment is too small



• They are hitting the streets to register their displeasure



Some public sectors workers who are part of the ‘Aggrieved Public Sector Workers’ have today, Wedenesday, August 18, 2021, have hit the streets to register their anger against the proposed 4% salary increment by the government for them.



The group is also demonstrating over what they describe as poor conditions of service and the general high cost of living in the country, a report by citinewsroom.com has said.



Instead of 4% increment, the group wants public sector salaries increased by 25%.



A statement from the Ghana Police Service confirmed the demonstration and its assurance to provide security to them.

It also stated that the protest will start from the Obra Spot and end at the Independence Square, with an assurance of ensuring that no incidences occur.



“The Accra Regional Police Command brings to the attention of the public that it has outlined adequate security measures ahead of the Aggrieved Public Sector Workers Demonstration scheduled for Wednesday, August 18, 2021.



“Following discussions with the conveners of the demonstration, it has been agreed that the demonstration will commence from Obra Spot through Kwame Nkrumah Avenue towards Fariso Traffic Light to Cedi House through to AU Roundabout and end at the Independence Square,” it stated.



Read the full statement below:





















