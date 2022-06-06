7
Public sector workers overpaid - Government statistician

Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, Government Statistician Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim

Mon, 6 Jun 2022

What people earn should be equal to their output, Government Statistician

Tenure of public officers should be renewed or revoked based on the attainment of targets, Government Statistician

Output in civil sector averaged about GH¢1,420, less than half the earnings, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim

The Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, has raised concerns about how workers in the public sector are generally overpaid for work.

According to him, while earnings averaged about GH¢3,420 for public sector workers, output in the sector averaged about GH¢1,420, less than half their earnings.

"What people earn should be equal to their output and be equal to what they spend. There is something wrong and such gaps should be closed in the country's quest for real development,” Graphic.gh.com quoted the Government Statistician.

He however called for the creation of a Public Productivity Committee of Parliament that would work like the Public Accounts Committee and ensure that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the public sector in general, deliver outputs commensurate with their earnings,

Delivering his inaugural lecture at the University of Cape Coast on Thursday, June 2, 2022, Prof. Annim said the tenure of public officers of such civil institutions and organizations should be renewed or revoked, based on the attainment of targets.

He also recommended that workers be paid based on their output.

