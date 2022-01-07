Public sector workers to receive early salary payment on January 21 - CAGD

New salary payment dates announced for public sector workers
First salary for public sector workers to hit on January 21
Public sector workers on the government payroll are expected to receive their first salaries for January 2022 on the 21st day of the month.
This was contained in a memo issued by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) announcing dates for the payment of salaries for civil servants.
The memo further said salaries for public sector workers’ covering the months of February, March, April, May and June will be paid on 25th, 25th, 26th, 26th and 24th, respectively.
CAGD in a statement noted that ‘Notice is hereby given that the year 2022 Wages of Civil Servants, the Ghana Education Service (GES) and all other Public Servants paid by the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department will be paid on the dates indicated below:’
January 21st
February 25th
March 25th
April 26th
May 26th
June 24th
July 26th
August 26th
September 27th
October 25th
November 25th
December 19th