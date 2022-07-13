Public sector workers to withdraw their services on July 19 over COLA

File Photo

The Public Sector Workers’ Union (PSWU) has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike beginning on 19th July 2022.

According to the union, the government has failed to approve the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) requested by the PSWU in March despite a follow-up in June.



A statement issued by the group and signed by its general secretary, Bernard Adjei, said the decision to embark on strike has become necessary because of the high cost of living and its subsequent impact on workers.



“It could also be recalled that as patriotic citizens and social partners in the development of mother Ghana, organised labour groups, including the PSWU took the hard decision, to the chagrin of members, to accept a 4% and 7% salary increment respectively for 2021 and 2022.



“However, considering unfolding events such as relatively high salary increases for Article 77 and, related office holders and government expenditure patterns, we are worried that the sacrifices made by organized labour during the last negotiations have been taken for granted.



“The over 27,000 workers within the over 65 public sector institutions that make up the PSWU feel the economic crunch in their pockets, with each passing day resulting in uncertainties of meeting basic needs.

“Obviously, a possible return to the IMF further complicates the economic uncertainties faced by public sector workers and flashes back memories of harsh labour policies that disadvantage the ordinary worker,” the PSWU statement said.



It added that “Consequently, at an emergency meeting of the management committee and representatives from the over 65 institutions that make up the PSWU, our members were left with no choice than to embark on a strike effective Tuesday 19 July 2022 until our concerns are addressed.”



