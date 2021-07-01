Public service is my first passion – Boakye Agyarko on NPP flagbearer reports

Boakye Agyarko, former Energy Minister

• Boakye Agyarko is coy on his presidential ambitions

• He says he remains committed to serving Ghanaians and will not retire from politics



• He maintains that the NPP must unite and support President Akufo-Addo



Boakye Agyarko, former Energy Minister has broken his silence on reports that he is lacing his boots to contest the 2023 presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party, NPP.



Boakye Agyarko’s name has featured prominently as one of many NPP bigwigs who could challenge Vice President Bawumia for the position - if the latter contests.



Speaking as a guest on Net2 TV’s ‘The Seat’ program, Boakye Agyarko offered a coy response to the reports.



He also rejected claims that he will take a permanent break from politics, noting that “public service has always been my first passion.”

Boakye Agyarko disclosed that the reason for which he left his base in the United of States of America to come to Ghana was to contribute to the development of the country.



“It was the presidential race of 2007 that brought me back from the US. I left the US to participate in our politics and in fact I was a participant in our politics before the unfortunate incident of June 1983 sent me into exile. I was in exile for 18 years. I never quit politics and will never quit politics because public service is my first passion. When the time comes, it shall be made known,” he said.



He however encouraged all members of the NPP to focus on helping Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo deliver a successful second term.



Boakye Agyarko admonished that the failure of the NPP government will have a devastating effect on Ghana’s democracy hence the need for all members of the party to join forces and ensure a successful final term for the president.



“We must all come together and help our President achieve his targets for the country. The failure of the NPP is tantamount to a failure of democracy so let’s unite and work for Nana Addo to succeed,” he said.



He also touched on the Ejura shooting incident, describing it as ‘unfortunate and avoidable.’