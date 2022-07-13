Public service workers deserve increase in allowances - Nana Akomea tells gov't

Nana Akomea, Managing Director of Inter-City STC, has sent out his sympathies to public workers in the country over their living conditions.

Four teacher unions are currently on strike demanding a 20 percent increase in their Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).



The unions namely the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), TEWU and Coalition of Concerned Teachers-Ghana withdrew their services on Monday, July 4, 2022.



The Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) has also served notice that its members will embark on strike from Tuesday, July 19, 2022, over related demands.



In a letter signed by the General Secretary of the PSWU, Bernard Adjei and addressed to the National Labour Commission, the Presidency, Ministry of Employment and Finance Ministry including other sector authorities, the decision to strike was taken at an emergency meeting on July 8.



"This follows the failure of Government (Our Employer) to respond and or honour the request for payment of Cost-of-Living Allowance at 20% of Basic Salaries to ameliorate the economic hardship currently faced by members."

"It could be recalled that on May 1, 2022, Organized Labour led by the Trades Union Congress (Ghana) and on behalf of all workers of Ghana made a request for the payment of COLA to workers.



"This was followed by a formal request to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana on 24th June 2022, which unfortunately has not been honoured".



"In the midst of rising cost of living, inflation currently pegged at 27.6% (with a propensity to rise further), and pending astronomical increases in utility tariffs, the economic analysis which formed the basis of our acceptance of a 1-year salary increment for the year 2022 has obviously been thrown out of gear".



“Considering the worsening economic challenges, members of the PSWU are left with no other option but to draw attention to their economic wellbeing”, parts of the letter read.



Touching on the issue during Tuesday's edition of Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Nana Akomea said the workers' case with the government is legitimate stressing "everybody admits that public sector workers deserve financial support because of the cost of living. They deserve it!" but however pleaded with them to be patient with the government.

He believed the President will resolve their concerns as he has taken notice of their demands.



Nonetheless, he reminded the workers of how the present poor state of the economy, resulting in an IMF bailout and so asked them to give the government time to address their grievances.



Mr. Akomea appealed to the public service workers not to embark on their intended strike.



