Publish results of Ghana School of Law entrance exams now - GLC told

Kwaku Asare, Private legal practitioner

Private legal practitioner lawyer Kwaku Asare aka Kwaku Azar has reiterated the need for the General Legal Council (GLC) to publish the results of the recently held Ghana School of Law entrance exams.

He wondered what the GLC could be hiding, preventing them from publishing the results of the outcome of the exams.



The 2021 Ghana School of Law entrance exams saw 28 percent of the LLB candidates gain entrance to the Ghana School of Law.



790 out of 2,824 candidates passed the exam organized earlier this year.



The pass rate is in line with previous years, except for 2020, where 1,045 students out of 2,763 passed the entrance examination.



Lawyer Kwaku Azar who has consistently called for a review of the process for admission of law students to the nation’s prestigious training school believes the entire results must be published.

He said the GLC and its other stakeholders would not escape full disclosure on the matter because it is important for them to be transparent to Ghanaians.



The lawyer and accounting professor demanded that the results for the examination must be published now and not later.



I ask again, what is the GLC hiding? Why can’t it publish the scores of all candidates who took the so-called entrance examination?



I assure the GLC, IEC, CJ and AG that they cannot escape their burden of full disclosure on this matter.

The full results must be published, not next week but now!



Come hell or high water, these results must be published!



Ghanafuo are fed up with the kululu!



SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament.



Da Yie!