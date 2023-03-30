Publishing list of those who voted for nominees not responsible – Akamba

Joshua Akamba, a former National Organizer (NDC)

Joshua Akamba, a former National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called for calm in the party following the decision by some Minority MPs to break ranks and approve the president’s six ministerial nominees.

Joshua Akamba stated that despite what has occurred, cool heads must prevail.



He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that some of their leaders’ comments are not in good taste.



“As current leaders, we must maintain our cool. I’ve heard some of the comments made by some leaders, and they’re not in good taste. Our MPs have betrayed us, but what we need to do as leaders is bring everyone together because the NPP government is trying to bring other things to parliament.



"One of these is the CI that the Electoral Commission intends to introduce in parliament, which would make the Ghana card the sole card for voter registration identification.



"What some of our legislators did was extremely painful. We have let Ghanaians down. Some NPP members are furious. Ghanaians believed it was time for President Akufo-Addo to reduce the number of ministers in his cabinet, but we disappointed them.

"If Nana Addo had no respect for Ghanaians, and the Minority had the opportunity to demonstrate that they would do what was right, we failed to do so. The incident has already occurred, and we must move on. I will beg all of our party members to remain calm.”



He described the demand for the identities of those who approved the ministers as a mistake.



He also argued that releasing the names of those who voted against the nominees was not a responsible decision.



He went on to say that the NDC was confident of winning the 2024 elections with former President John Dramani Mahama, and that if he is elected, nothing will be the same.