Pull down 'out of context story' - Fair Wages & Salaries Commission tells Radio Station 

Fair Wages & Salaries Commission

Source: GNA

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has asked an Accra based radio station to pull down a story it says was taken out of context.

A statement from the Commission, signed by Mr Michael Youri, said: "We respectfully call on the Organisation to pull down the story along with the unfortunate comments or redo the story to place the interview in its proper context."



It said the online story, which was also posted on a Facebook page, within a short time, generated over 1.4 million reactions and over 313 thousand comments, most of which were insults, threats, character assassinations and political colouration from readers, who had not had the opportunity to listen to the interview.



The statement said the situation could have been avoided if consistent with normal practice, the news network had posted the audio of the interview with the text.



The statement explained that, in an interview with the Radio Station, whiles answering questions on the National Labour Commission's invite to FWSC and the University Teachers Association of Ghana, the Acting Director for Research, Monitoring, Evaluation and Head of Public Affairs of FWSC, Mr Earl Ankrah, quoted the laws of the country and policy instruments to explain in general, the obligation of both employers and employees to exercise transparency and good faith within the workspace.

It said, however, the report "purposely chose to situate the interview way out of the context of the actual interview."



" The story went on to falsely attribute a quote to Mr. Ankrah, that UTAG failed to honour the invitation of National Labour Commission on Tuesday when indeed, UTAG invitation wasn't for that day."



The statement described Mr. Ankrah as a "consummate professional", who had served the nation gallantly throughout his career life starting from the State Broadcaster, Ghana Television and now, "a gallant defender of the Single Spine Pay Policy at FWSC" and directed the Radio Station to redo the story in a "proper context" or pull it down.