Pulling down of billboard promoting LGBT+ activities: Sam George salutes people of Tamale

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Sam Nartey George has commended the people of Tamale for pulling down a billboard in the metropolis purported to be promoting the activities of LGBT+.

Some youth in the metropolis is reported to have brought down the billboard which had been erected on the Tamale-Bolgatanga road, on Tuesday, 14 June 2022.



Reacting to the pulling down of the billboard, the Ningo Prampram MP tweeted: “Salute to the people of Tamale Central & their MP, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed for their swift action when duty called in defence of our culture & the Constitution.”



According to the MP, “So long as they mount those billboards, we would bring them down.”



He added: “Long may Art 3 of the 1992 Constitution live.”



Similarly, a billboard erected on the Accra – Tema motorway promoting the activities of LGBT+ was pulled down shortly after the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values gave the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Advertisers Association of Ghana 24 hours to do so.

The billboard had four hands joined together and each hand had a band or a bracelet designed with the colors of the LGBTQ+ group.



Right on the billboard was a clear inscription, “When all Ghanaians are treated equally no matter who they are, no matter who they love, that is true freedom”.



MP for Ningo Prampram, a member of those who sponsored the Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values announced the billboard had been pulled down on his Facebook page.



“We can get results from the authorities (NDC or NPP) if we unite and collectively demand the changes we desire. True power belongs to the people. The billboard has fallen 'frat'. Power to our cultural sovereignty,” Mr. George posted.



