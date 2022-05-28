11
Menu
News

Punches fly, NPP Greater Accra Regional election turns chaotic

Fantasy Dome NPP Fight Violence broke out during the NPP's Greater Accra Regional Delegates Conference

Sat, 28 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP goes to the polls to elect regional executives

Delegates fight during voting

Heavy security presence at election centres

A brief moment of disruption has hit the New Patriotic Party’s Greater Accra Regional executives elections currently being held at the Trade Fair.

According to 3news.com, a free-for-all fight broke out in the Fantasy Dome bring the voting exercise to a temporary halt.

It is however not yet known what may have caused the fight.

A video of the incident sighted by GhanaWeb shows a chaotic scene where some individuals are seen running after others amidst the throwing of punches and heavy blows.

The police are later seen moving into the auditorium to restore calm.

Earlier in the day ahead of the commencement of voting, the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Iddi Lansah Seidu told GhanaWeb about the security arrangements for the day.

He emphasized that the police is committed to ensuring the exercise runs smoothly and further announced the preparedness of the police to help manage all upcoming elections within the region.

The Regional Commander further issued a caution to individuals who may be bent on fomenting trouble during the event that they will be dealt with by the police.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opuni’s lawyer slams DPP Attakora-Obuobisa
Curses rain at NPP Ashanti Region executives election
NPP regional chairmen who have retained their seats
The NPP regional chairman who lost after polling 78 votes
Most Free SHS graduates performing badly in university - Lecturer
'Your accent, wig is making me tired' – Schwarzenegger reacts to Adwoa Safo’s viral video
Wontumi, COKA, who leads the NPP in Ashanti Region?
Bagbin takes on Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu again
Forgive me - Nigeria defender makes admission about Eddie Nketiah
Prime areas some top NPP politicians acquired state lands
Related Articles: