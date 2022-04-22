Punish lawyers who scandalise the courts on social media - AG advocates

Godfred Yeboah Dame

AG calls for punishment of lawyers who scandalise the court

AG proposed live broadcast of cases of national interest



Amaliba accuses AG of being dangerous to justice delivery



Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, is advocating for lawyers who attack the courts and judges on social media when judgments do not go in their favour, especially with the high profile political cases to be punished.



According to him, such conduct by members of the Bar and their vicious comments are plainly wrong.



He said, the perpetrators of such acts do not relent in seeking to push a certain narrative down the throat of the unsuspecting public.



Speaking at the bench, bar and faculty conference in Accra on Thursday April 21, the AG stated, “My Lord Chief Justice, one would have thought that lawyers would have taken advantage of the digital revolution, which I have spoken about this morning, to consolidate the importance of this legal profession and its role in the affairs of the state.

“On the contrary, recent developments disclose systematic attempts by certain lawyers, often belonging to a side of the political divide to deploy social media to denigrate the administration of justice through poisoning and caustic attacks on judgements of the courts, all be it unjustified. This is often worsened in commentary on so-called political cases where some lawyers perceive the outcome to have far-reaching consequences for the objectives of political parties they sympathize with.”



He added, “faced with adverse rulings, some lawyers go to the rather farcical extent of actually advocating for the abolishing or scrapping our courts.



“The most deplorable thing about such endeavour is that many times their vicious comments are plainly wrong yet the propagators of these wrong and dangerous ideas do not relent in their efforts to push them down the throat of unsuspecting public.



“Such disreputable practice on the part of some lawyers further becomes an inducement to persons who are not members of the legal profession to launch even more savage and illogical attacks on the judiciary.



“This conduct is clearly despicable as it has the ultimate tendency to destroy the integrity of institutions of justice delivery in Ghana. Such conducts should result in sanctions inflicted on the lawyers in question.”