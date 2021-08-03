Punish people who flout Coronavirus regulations - Dormaa East MP

Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah

• There has been little compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols among the public

• MP for Dormaa East has called on the COVID-19 task force to punish offenders



• He stresses that the virus is fast spreading hence the need for strict protocol enforcement



There have been general concerns about the lack of adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols by the general public despite the increase in cases. Currently, in Ghana, the wearing of a nose masks in public places is mandatory, however, there are a number of individuals who flout this directive on a daily basis.



Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah, has called on the COVID-19 task force to ensure that the public complies with the government and Ministry of Health’s directive on COVID-19.



He expressed worry at the rate at which little or no regard is given to the safety protocols in a time where lives are being lost due to the deadly virus.

“Over the weekend I visited some places, and I was shocked to realise that many people had organised events beyond the two-hour duration. In addition to that, most people were not wearing nose masks, people were shaking hands and hugging each other. This is not good for us. I think the COVID-19 task force ought to be proactive and punish people who flout the law, to bring progress and reduce the rate of COVID-19 infections in the country.



“If we fail to strictly adhere to the laid down rules and COVID-19 protocols, the nation is likely to experience continuous increases in the COVID cases. COVID-19 is now spreading beyond imagination, and there is a need to tackle it head-on. Strictly adhering to the protocol is key, and there ought to be strict enforcement to help reduce the increasing rate,” Mr Twum Barimah charged in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM on Monday, August 1, 2021.



Many have proposed that Ghana needs a high level of discipline in the fight against Coronvirus proposing that sanctions should be meted out to persons who flout the protocols. Also, the COVID-19 task force has been called upon to intensify its duties in ensuring that people comply with the laid down protocols.



You can nominate personalities and organisations for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards via this link.