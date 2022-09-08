0
Menu
News

Punitive measures against unregistered SIM cards prudent - Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

71956635 Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has said owners of unregistered SIM cards should not blame their Service provider when the punitive measures agreed on, by the National Communications Authority (NCA) are applied against them.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, 7 September 2022, the Minister stressed that: "I informed the media during my most recent meeting that the SIM registration exercise would not be extended past September 30.

"After evaluation at the end of August, it has been determined that starting the disciplinary steps outlined in the NCA press release is prudent."

She further stressed that: "Any SIM that has not yet been completely registered will be unable to use voice and Internet services. Afterward, using unregistered SIMs will be more expensive."

According to the Communications Minister, "At a subsequent press conference in September, the full scope of the sanctions will be revealed.

"If you suffer that fate as a result of your own inaction, kindly do not blame your service provider."

She added: "To be forewarned is to be forearmed."

The NCA, ahead of the 30 September deadline, has put in place punitive measures to ensure thar all unregistered SIM cards are registered.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel
Labianca saga: Economist vows to 'expose mischief' of Francopat CEO
Helicopter lands forcibly at Achimota over poor visibility
Aisha Huang: National Security handling issue – Immigration
The British-born Ghanaian who is now UK’s first Black Finance Minister
Huang En's Ghana Card issued in 2014 not Feb 2022 - NIA
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Related Articles: