Pupils in Ajumako Enyan Essiam District abandoning school for Pragya riding – Edu. Director

Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Director of Education, Mrs. Sabina Aba Wilson

The Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Director of Education, Mrs. Sabina Aba Wilson has bemoaned what she describes as a worrying development were pupils in the district abandon school to go and ride commercial tricycles popularly known as Pragya.

According to her, the situation is collapsing in various schools in the District despite all the efforts by the Teachers and the Education Directorate to halt the behavior of the pupils.



Speaking at the Celebration of Education Week of the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District on the theme: Education in Retrospection: 2021 Review: To review Educational Delivery in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District, Mrs. Sabina Aba Wilson said, school absenteeism is on the rise among the school pupils, especially the Kindergarten pupils.



She said, most parents usually send their wards to farms instead of allowing them to go to school.



Mrs. Sabina Aba Wilson noted that most of the Schools in the District are facing challenges such as deplorable School buildings and inadequate classroom furniture.



She said as of now the Schools in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District need over 9271 pieces of furniture in all the schools to help facilitate learning.

Mrs. Sabina Aba Wilson lamented how it’s sometimes difficult for the Education Directorate to visit some of the schools in the deprived areas due to lack of fuel issues.



She said, the Directorate can not operate anytime it rains because the roofing is old and needs to be changed as soon as possible. She also complained about the deplorable state of her bungalow which threatens her security and exposes her to robbery attacks.



She appealed to the Government, NGOs, the MP for the area, Ato Forson, and Philanthropists to assist the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Education Directorate.



Awards were given to some hardworking Headteachers and some retired staff in the District who have contributed immensely to education development in the area.