Pupils of Aidoosuazo JHS study in dilapidated structure

Correspondence from Western Region

The Chief and people of Aidoosuazo in the northern part of Ellembelle District in the Western Region, have appealed to government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to construct new classroom blocks to replace their existing dilapidated Junior High School structure for effective teaching and learning.



Aidoosuazo D/A Junior High School was established on October 17, 1995, by the residents of the community.



Since its establishment, successive governments have failed to provide a decent classroom block for the school.



The school does not have enough furniture and also teaching staff.



Our Western Regional Correspondent, during his visit, spotted the pupils learning in very dusty classrooms with few teachers.





Meanwhile, the community is endowed with cocoa, rubber, cassava, plantain, banana, coconut, yam among others.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, the headmaster of the school, Michael Attobora, expressed worry over the situation at hand.



He bemoaned that whenever it rains, teachers and learners are compelled to close and go home.



The headmaster revealed that from JHS 1 to JHS 3, only four teachers including himself teach the pupils with 10 subjects.



He said due to the poor nature of the school structure, teachers have been refusing postings to the school.



He is, therefore, appealing to the government to come to their aid by constructing a new classroom block for the school to replace the existing dilapidated one.





"The school building you see here is in a bad condition, whenever it rains, students are afraid so they go home, they don't have enough furniture so we are pleading with the government, NGOs, philanthropists to come to our aid," he appealed.



He added that "the school does have enough teachers, only four teachers are here and one is on study leave so right now only three teachers including myself are teaching the pupils with ten subjects so we are appealing to government to post more teachers here".



Mr. Akwasi Asua, the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) Chairman told GhanaWeb that the situation has been affecting the pupils' academic performance.



"Looking at this area it rains a lot and when it rains the children have no place to sit and learn so the teachers have no option but to close them and go home when it is about to rain which does not help their education", he said.





He emphasized that "We cast our vote to support the nation and also our work benefits the nation so why is it that our children find it difficult getting classroom to learn which simply means we are not part of the country".



He, therefore, took the opportunity to appeal to the government to come to their aid by constructing a new classroom block for the school.



"So we are appealing to President of Ghana, Education Ministry and all leaders to know that we are part of the country. We pray God touches their heart and come and help Aidoosuazo community for our to progress", he urged.



Esther Kabutey, a JHS Two pupil emphasized that due to the poor nature of the school building, whenever it rains, they have to close from school and go home.



She said the government should think about them and shouldn't always think about school children in the cities.



"We don't have enough desks, three students sit on one desk and we don't feel comfortable whenever we are writing, the floor is not cemented and as a result, we have been inhaling dust so we are appealing to government to help us," Esther Kabutey stated.





Watch the video below and see their situation:



