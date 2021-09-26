Pupils of Mpasaaso Nyamebekyere D/A Basic School appeal for support

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:

Pupils of the Mpasaaso Nyamebekyere D/A Basic School in the Ahafo Ano South-West district of the Ashanti region have made a passionate appeal to the government and other authorities to come to their aid.



According to them, the school has only one teacher and a 'spare one' who even is a retiree. They said the lack of teachers in the school has made teaching and learning a headache for them, as though they're not part of the country.



They also lamented over the poor structure of the school building which puts them in a state of fear and panic, especially whenever it's about to rain.



The worried pupils who spoke to GhanaWeb revealed that the school has been excluded from the government's flagship programmes such as the School Feeding Programme and therefore asked that they be considered.



They noted that some of the classes have no chairs, hence the need for government to intervene.

GhanaWeb's visit to the school saw a muddy structure that have been fixed with bamboo and roofed with tattered metal sheets.



The basic school which starts from kindergarten ends at primary six.



Nana Antwi Agyei, Chief of the Mpasaaso Nyamebekyere town who spoke to GhanaWeb appealed to the government to as matter of urgency provide them with enough teachers to help their wards.



Nana Antwi Agyei, further revealed that the school currently has only two teachers teaching all the pupils, thereby making teaching and learning very difficult.



According to him, the 40-year-old school has seen a lot of prestigious people who studied in the same school hence the need for them to also intervene.

He added that one of the teachers, out of the two, has recently been transferred to a different school.



He stressed that several complaints to the education directorate, the Member of Parliament for the area, and all other stakeholders have all proven futile.



Assemblymember of the area, Isaac Mensah speaking to GhanaWeb said, he had spoken to the MP for the area and district assembly on the disturbing issue and they had all promised to tackle the shortage of teachers in the area and also resolve all the worrying issues bothering the school.



Watch video below



