Pupils of Sakorit KG & primary sit on bare floor for studies

Pupils of Sakorit KG and primary school in the Talensi District of the Upper East region lack furniture forcing them to sit on the bare floor for learning activities.

This came to the fore when Dagbon FM's reporter, Abdul Sammed Gurundari visited the school on Monday, November 15, 2021.



Gurundari reported that pupils were lying on their stomachs to write from the board.



The school authorities, however, refused to speak on record because they claimed they needed permission from their employer before doing so.



A three-classroom block is hosting six different classes.



Each room has been partitioned with KG 1 & 2 in one room, classes 1 & 2 occupying one class, and that of class 3 & 4 also occupying one class.



The classrooms are overcrowded with little ventilation.

KG 1 has a pupil population of 35 whiles KG 2 has a pupil population of 37.



That of the class one has 29 pupils, with class 2 having 34 pupils.



Class 3 has 44 pupils and that of Class 4 has 54 pupils.



This reporter was further directed to speak to the Parent-Teacher Association chairman but he was unavailable for an interview.



Sakorit KG Primary school is serving five communities including Sakorit, Yagzori, Kpatia, Gbee, and Baare.