Pupils of Wiamoase Methodist Primary School study under death trap structure

The authorities of the school are calling for assistance

Pupils of Wiamoase Methodist Primary School in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti region are studying under a death trap structure that needs urgent attention.

The four classroom block which inhabits pupils from class one to class, has cracks all over the building, no doors and windows and torn roofing sheets, disrupting academic lessons when it rains.



Information gathered by Otec News visit to the school on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from the school authorities indicated that the building has been marked as a death trap by the officials of the NADMO branch of Sekyere South district and must be pulled down.



A teacher who wanted to remain anonymous told Otec News’ reporter Francis Appiah that the primary school will cease to exist if it is pulled down because of a lack of building to temporally accommodate them.

The teacher said a lot of letters have been written to the district assemble for assistance but to no avail, all that we rely on “are prayers that it will not collapse.”



Due to the deplorable nature of the building and lack of desks and chairs, most of the children have been redrawn, leaving just a few, the teacher said.



“The population of the school was around four hundred but now it’s around two hundred and six because of the current poor nature of this ‘death trap’ building. If the government does not intervene, there will be a total collapse of the school,” the teacher bemoaned.