Pupils shun school as teachers call off COLA strike

The teacher unions and other organised labour members were demanding a 20% COLA

Virtually no pupil attended school today, Friday, July 15, 2022, in most of the public basic schools in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.

Although some of the teachers reported after they called off their strike action over the payment of Cost of Living Allowance (COLA), they have virtually no pupils to teach.



On a visit to St. Cyprians Anglican Primary and Junior High School as well as the Asem Cluster of schools, some of the teachers reported to the school, but none of the pupils attended.



The classrooms were closed except for the staff common rooms and the head teachers' offices.



The situation was not different at Yaa Achiaa M/A Girls' as few of the pupils attended school.

Some of the teachers expressed worry about the situation.



One of the teachers at St. Cyprian's Anglican JHS told Class 93.1FM’s Elisha Adarkwa that they had been in the school with their head teachers since 6: 00 am but none of the pupils turned up.



Some teachers have attributed the absence of pupils to the late announcement of the suspension of the strike.



The strike was called off on Thursday night after the government agreed to pay 15% COLA to organised labour.