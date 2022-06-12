0
Pupils urged to imbibe Ghanaian values

IMG 20220610 WA0002 Some students in Ho during the celebration

Sun, 12 Jun 2022 Source: JAPHET 1 Tv

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), as part of its 2022 Citizenship Week Celebration in basic schools in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region, has encouraged pupils not to take for granted the values that were imbibed in them during the celebration.

The Ho Municipal Director of the NCCE, Rev. Vincent Adzika, stated that Africa, for that matter, Ghana has produced more scholars in various fields. However, the continent still remains poor because we are producing graduates without values.

Rev Adzika remarked that education without values produces cleverer thieves than citizens who will be patriotic, hardworking, and honest to the state, and encourage the pupils to allow the values being taught to abide and remain with them.

He quoted a statement by C. S. Lewis that “Education without values, as useful as it is, seems rather to make man a more clever devil” to buttress his point.

Citizenship Week is a project introduced into the Commission's activities in 2012 that targets pupils in basic schools across the country to create awareness in the Ghanaian citizenry to appreciate the aims and objectives of the 1992 Constitution and make them informed, responsible and effective participants in the democratic process.

This year’s celebration is under the theme: “Sustaining Our Democracy, Ghanaian Values in Practice: The Role of the Child”.

The following personalities visited schools in the Ho Municipality and served as resource persons in our schools; Mr. John Gadawusu, the Volta Regional Director of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), and Ms. Keren Quaye, the Volta Regional Director of Department for Community Department.

The rest are Mr. Israel Akroborku, the Volta Regional Director of the Department of Children, and Mr. Oral-Robert Amenyo, the Volta Deputy Regional Director of the NCCE. Thirty-two basic Schools benefited from the celebration.

