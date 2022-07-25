0
Menu
News

Pure water attack should be wakeup call for Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu - NPP man

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu1212121.jpeg Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and MP for Suame

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Angry residents of Suame pelted sachet water on their Member of Parliament (MP) and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu when he visited the area, Monday, July 18, 2022.

The MP visited the Constituency to inspect the progress of work on various development projects.

His vehicle was also pelted with sachet water and other items such as coconut husk. It took the timely intervention of the Police to whisk him to safety.

Speaking to this, a member of the Communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said the incident should be a "wakeup" call for the Majority Leader.

According to him, the workload on the MP is so much that he would need to delegate for others to help especially in his constituency to avoid losing his seat.

"There's too much work on the majority leader . . . the pelting of pure water should be a wake-up call for him . . . we know his work in parliament is unmatched . . . apart from Bagbin there's no one; so he's a gem, an asset in parliament for the NPP, but before you become that asset unless your constituents vote for you, and so with the least mistake and they vote against him, it will be bad for the NPP. So it should be a wake-up call for him. His responsibility is big so he can delegate or assign others to help him," he said in a discussion on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
Related Articles: