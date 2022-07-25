Pure water attack should be wakeup call for Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu - NPP man

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and MP for Suame

Angry residents of Suame pelted sachet water on their Member of Parliament (MP) and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu when he visited the area, Monday, July 18, 2022.

The MP visited the Constituency to inspect the progress of work on various development projects.



His vehicle was also pelted with sachet water and other items such as coconut husk. It took the timely intervention of the Police to whisk him to safety.



Speaking to this, a member of the Communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said the incident should be a "wakeup" call for the Majority Leader.

According to him, the workload on the MP is so much that he would need to delegate for others to help especially in his constituency to avoid losing his seat.



"There's too much work on the majority leader . . . the pelting of pure water should be a wake-up call for him . . . we know his work in parliament is unmatched . . . apart from Bagbin there's no one; so he's a gem, an asset in parliament for the NPP, but before you become that asset unless your constituents vote for you, and so with the least mistake and they vote against him, it will be bad for the NPP. So it should be a wake-up call for him. His responsibility is big so he can delegate or assign others to help him," he said in a discussion on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme.