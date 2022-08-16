Purported heavy storm forecast in Ghana tonight false – Ghana Meteor

Ghana Meteorological Service

The alleged claims circulating on social media indicating that there would be a heavy storm in Ghana tonight are “completely false”, says, the Ghana Meteorological Service (GMS).

This comes after the GMS’ attention was drawn to circulated information on social media indicating that the country would experience a rainstorm greeted in a strong and nasty manner on the night of Monday, August 15, 2022.



“Ghana Meteorological Service has warned of a heavy storm approaching Ghana tonight. It is going to be strong and nasty. People are advised to go home early, stay indoors and keep indoors and keep safe. Please inform others as you receive this information to save lives.” the supposed GMS alert communicated.



The Ghana Meteorological Service in a swift response has denied knowledge about the communique and described it as untrue.

“Our attention has been drawn to information making rounds on social media. The info does not emanate from the forecast office and the content is completely false,” It said in a communique available to Angelonline.com.gh



The rejoinder further called on the general public to “disregard the message and keep following us for regular updates.”



