Pusiga NPP on a path of self-destruction - Wissam Adam

Pusiga NPP on a path of self-destruction



The NPP does not appear to have learned any lessons from the difficulties of governance with the current “Hung Parliament”. Neither do some elements within the party know that Breaking-the-8 requires a strong unity of purpose and action. It also appears some delegates went to the 2022 Delegates Conference just to vote without an understanding of the import of the Theme – “Holding Together, Working together”.



What is happening in Pusiga is clear evidence of all the above. This is a traditional NDC constituency in which the NPP had never crossed 7,000 votes in all previous elections until 2020 when the votes moved to almost 15,000. It was a constituency that was written off by the party’s national executive including the research team.



In fact, the party was considering a former NDC MP as its candidate for 2020 when a former Banker popped up to show interest which eventually ended up in a primary contest won by the said former Banker. Thanks to everybody involved, the campaign was well executed and resulted in a historic 14,866 votes and closing the gap between the NDC and NPP from over 8,000 to only 63. It is worth noting that the NPP candidate is in court challenging the results.

The implication of the 2020 results is that Pusiga has become a “battleground” constituency and the national executives need to give it some attention. And the earlier the better, because Pusiga is not holding together let alone working together.



The Constituency is divided between Hanan supporters and Abdul-Karim supporters. In the last few weeks, social media has been boiling with attacks and counterattacks between the two camps. If this is allowed to continue, the 2024 election is already lost before preparations even began, irrespective of who becomes the candidate.



How did the current situation come about? Immediately after the 2020 elections, conspiracy theories were making the rounds that some government appointees connived to ensure the loss of the candidate to lay the grounds for their candidature in 2024. Those who seem to believe such conspiracy theories now think Hanan was the one responsible for the 2020 loss.



And they try to justify this belief by saying that Hanan visited the constituency only once during the whole of the 2020 campaign period but was very visible in other nearby constituencies. And during that only one visit, he laid the foundation for his interest by promising 3 Ambulances and also presented an envelope to the PC for onward presentation to the Campaign Team.



Hanan’s supporters are using these two presentations as Hanan’s contribution to the 2020 results and argue that Hanan has the resources to win the seat in 2024 as against the 2020 candidate who has no resources.

In fact, a photograph taken in 2020 of Hanan presenting the envelope to Abdul-Karim in the presence of the Constituency Chairman has become the main campaign tool of Hanan’s supporters.



The supporters of Abdul-Karim, without discounting the support of Hanan, argue that if Hanan meant well for the constituency he should not have started exhibiting his interest now since the petition is ongoing and Abdul-Karim is still technically the candidate.



Besides, they also believe that since Hanan has been boasting that there is nothing that he cannot do in his current position then he is responsible for Abdul-Karim not getting any government appointment as a way of preventing him from being resourceful enough to contest in 2024.



Reference is made to the influential powers of Hanan when he came with the Deputy Minister of Energy and MP for Karaga to Pusiga recently to cut sod for a park. While at it, the Deputy Minister advised the people of Pusiga to vote for Hanan as their MP who would bring them more development.



Wild as these theories may be, some people have bought into them. The exchanges on social media are not looking good for anyone who would eventually emerge as the PC. What is making it worst is that some constituency Executives are involved.

The Constituency 2nd Vice Chairman and Secretary are advocating for Hanan and the Communication Director on the side of Abdul-Karim. It appears the Chairman has left each to their fate and the party Elders/Patrons (if any) are enjoying the exchanges. The NDC is excited at the NPP self-destruction process and would add fuel to it when and where possible.



If the Regional Executives have not yet been alerted to the situation in Pusiga, I herewith plead with them to open their eyes and ears and appropriately step in. Ultimately the National Executive may have to show some interest here and ensure decency is in place.



NPP can only win the seat with a genuine commitment, unity of purpose, love for the party over self-interest, and adequate resourcefulness. All these require compromises and consensus building, and if the process ends with a consensus candidate devoid of a primary contest, then the better.