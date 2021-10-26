Pusiga parliamentary election petition adjourned to Nov 2

Both parties are expected to reopen their defense or file their addresses in November

The Bolgatanga High Court on Wednesday adjourned to November 2, 2021, the election petition involving the 2020 parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for Pusiga, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Pusiga.

Abdul-Karim Zaani Dubiure, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Pusiga, petitioner, accused the Electoral Commission (EC), and Hajia Laadi Ayii Ayamba, NDC MP for Pusiga, who was parliamentary candidate, first and second defendants, respectively, of widespread electoral malpractices and irregularities.



The court presided over by Justice Charles Adjei Wilson adjourned the case after lawyers for the petitioner and second defendants completed their cross-examination.



It was the case of Dubiure that he won the election, alleging that there was overvoting at Pusiga Dispensary, Terago Clinic, Teshie Nating, and Laatega polling stations.

The petitioner, who is seeking relief, indicated that the first defendant erred by declaring Hajia Ayamba as the validly elected MP for Pusiga.



The counsels for the defendant were Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe and Dominic Ayine, and counsel for the petitioner were Sule Sabian and Anthony Namoo.



Mr. Tamakloe argued that results from the four polling stations, where the petitioner alleged electoral malpractices took place, could not make him win the election, considering the quantum of votes declared in favour of Hajia Ayamba.



The counsel for the petitioner, however, argued that once there were electoral malpractices at the polling stations, the EC should not have declared the NDC parliamentary candidate as a winner.