Put Ghana first – Apostle Eric Nyamekye appeals

Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye

In a sermon on the theme “Righteousness exalts a nation”, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye said the “nature of development resides in the character of its people hence, the need for a set of moral principles that will guide the nation”.

Apostle Nyamekye called for behavioural change and a moral vision to make Ghana work again.



“The future of the country is dependent on what is done in the present”, the Chairman of the Pentecost Church noted.



He challenged all to “put Ghana first”.

He was speaking at the opening of the maiden National Development Conference which is spearheaded by the Church of Pentecost.



