Put an end to opulent rental of expensive private jets - Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has cautioned President Nana Akufo-Addo to revert to using the presidential jet for overseas trips instead of hiring a luxurious private jets.

According to him, the gesture by the president will be a demonstration of empathy towards the recent economic hardship being experienced by citizens.

In an address dubbed ‘Ghana At A Crossroads’ on May 2, the former president also urged the government to cut down on its expenditures.

He maintained that it was necessary even though it was not an easy course of action amidst the challenging economic times.

John Mahama opined that President Akufo-Addo must demonstrate prudent use of public resources and desist from using taxpayers money for ostentation and opulent living.

“There must be a clear and measurable reduction in government expenditure. Even though this is not an easy cause of action, it is a necessary one, nonetheless. I will be the first to admit after running the economy on zero percent, 0%, Central bank financing in 2016.

“However, a crisis such as this requires drastic measures. I am of the view that, an open and transparent discussion of the true situation with the citizenry will help achieve this objective. The President must lead the way in the demonstration of prudence and modesty in the use of public resources.

“He must put an end to the ostentation and opulence and show sensitivity and respect for Ghanaians by using the Presidential jet acquired with taxpayers’ money and stop the rental of expensive jets.

“Only then would he have led by the power of his example, to quote Bill Clinton, to enable Ghanaians make meaning of the sacrifices he is making to get us out of the doldrums.

“The extravagance must give way to frugal application of public resources. We cannot live beyond our means and expect not to fall into debt and financial ruin,” Mahama said.

President Akufo-Addo’s foreign trips has come under public scrutiny, especially from North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who has been providing updates on the duration and associated cost.

