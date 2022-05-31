1
‘Put an end to the rampant robberies and other violent crimes’- GBA to Police

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has called on security agencies to adopt measures that will help reduce criminal activities especially robberies in the country.

The call by the GBA follows the alleged murder of a lawyer and member of the Association, lawyer Richard Badombie.

The GBA, in what it described as rampant robberies and other violent crimes asked the Police and other security agencies to adopt measures to prevent them.

"The GBA further urges the security agencies to intensify the protection of all persons living within the territorial borders of the Republic of Ghana so that they can feel safe and go about their daily activities and businesses in peace without the slightest sense of insecurity.”

The attack which led to the death of the lawyer occurred on Saturday, May 28, 2022, when the occupants of a Hyundai Accent saloon car with registration number GN 9890-17 were attacked between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri.

