Put the cars in your convoy on Ghana Card – Mahama’s aide 'tackles' Bawumia

Bawumia breaks silence on IMF programme

Bawumia touts benefits of Ghana Card over interchanges



Kwakye Ofosu blasts Bawumia over meaningless slogans



Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has asked Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to desist from using roads when he is moving from one destination to the other.



His comment comes on the back of assertions by the Vice President that he will choose Ghana Card over 1,000 road interchanges.



In a speech at the Accra Business School on Thursday, July 14, Dr. Bawumia touted the benefits of the Ghana card over road interchanges in the country’s quest to develop.



“We have implemented a national identification system and today we have 16 million Ghanaians with unique identities and that is a major transformation. And sometimes a lot of people don’t even appreciate what the impact of the Ghana Card is.

“But if you gave me 1,000 interchanges and a Ghana Card, I will choose the Ghana Card because it is more impactful,” he said



Reacting to the Vice President’s comment in a Facebook post, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said he [Bawumia] fancied ‘meaningless slogans’ and he believed it will translate into reality.



He, then, tasked Bawumia not to use roads again but drive his cars on Ghana Card.



“Our Vice President says what? That he prefers the Ghana card to 1000s of interchanges? Sometimes he thinks these meaningless slogans have any place in reality. When his convoy has to move from one place to the other, let him put the cars in that convoy on Ghana cards so they appear at his destination,” Kwakye Ofosu wrote.



The Ghana Card rollout has over the last six years of the administration of the NPP been touted as one of its great achievements.



The card has since its full rollout been embraced by many Ghanaians.

Currently, the card serves a number of purposes including using it as the only card which will be accepted for bank transactions and SIM card reregistration.



The Vice President has in time past also stated that the Ghana card is an E-passport.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







DS/PEN